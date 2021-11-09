 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Under the thunder that opens Led Zeppelin’s ‘When the Levee Breaks’

by Phil Harrell (NPR)

Led Zeppelin performing at the Empire Pool in London.
Image credit: Michael Putland


NPR turns 50 this year, and we’re marking it by looking back on some other things that happened in 1971.

On this day fifty years ago, rock and roll fans lost their minds: It marks the release of Led Zeppelin‘s untitled fourth album.

While “Stairway to Heaven” remains one of the most beloved anthems of all time, and other songs like “Black Dog” and “Rock and Roll” became staples of rock radio, there’s a piece of the record that has become singularly iconic.

At the beginning of the last track, “When the Levee Breaks,” drummer John Bonham pounded out a storming passage for the ages. The Beastie Boys used it; Beyonce borrowed the beat for Lemonade; it’s on Sophie B. Hawkins’ biggest hit; it’s in Tarantino’s Kill Bill — to date, that break has been sampled on more than 200 songs.

Veteran music writer Tom Moon joins Morning Edition to dig into the specifics of why this undeniably resonant moment went on to become an indelible part of music history.

You can listen to the broadcast version of this story in the audio player above.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP