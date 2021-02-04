Under New TSA Directive, Officers Must Wear Face Masks in All Federal Facilities Including Private Offices

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



TSA officers at Orlando International Airport are now required to wear face masks at all times, in all federal facilities.

Under the administrative directive, TSA officers are required to wear face masks in office spaces, common areas, hallways, cubicles and conference rooms.

The new rule applies even when the person is alone or when six feet of social distancing is possible.

In a statement, the agency encouraged hand washing, hand sanitizer use, social distancing and virtual meetings whenever possible.

“The health and safety of our employees continues to be of utmost concern to TSA,” the statement read. “The President recently issued executive orders aimed at promoting COVID-19 safety, and TSA is working to fully comply with the orders.”

More than 160 TSA agents at Orlando International have come down with COVID-19.

Vaccines are available for veterans and non-veterans in the TSA workforce at the VA in Orlando and Lake Nona.