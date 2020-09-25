ULA Will Try Once Again Saturday To Launch Secret Spy Satellite From Cape Canaveral
After nearly a month, United Launch Alliance will try once again Saturday to launch a secret spy satellite from Cape Canaveral.
An attempt to launch the satellite on ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket last month was aborted in the final seconds of the countdown — right as the engines were firing.
The company says an issue with a regulator on the launch pad was to blame and it has replaced all three out of an abundance of caution.
ULA is launching a spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. Not much is known about the payload. The NRO operates a fleet of spy satellites, providing data to U.S. intelligence agencies.
Saturday’s launch window opens at 12:14 a.m. ET and the weather forecast is about 60 percent favorable for launch.
