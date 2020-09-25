ULA Will Try Once Again Saturday To Launch Secret Spy Satellite From Cape Canaveral

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



After nearly a month, United Launch Alliance will try once again Saturday to launch a secret spy satellite from Cape Canaveral.

An attempt to launch the satellite on ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket last month was aborted in the final seconds of the countdown — right as the engines were firing.

The company says an issue with a regulator on the launch pad was to blame and it has replaced all three out of an abundance of caution.

ULA is launching a spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. Not much is known about the payload. The NRO operates a fleet of spy satellites, providing data to U.S. intelligence agencies.

Saturday’s launch window opens at 12:14 a.m. ET and the weather forecast is about 60 percent favorable for launch.