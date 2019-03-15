 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


ULA “GO” For Launch Of Delta IV Rocket

by (WMFE)

The sun rising over the ULA's DeltaIV with WGS-10 on the launch pad Friday. Photo: ULA

United Launch Alliance is poised to launch an Air Force communication satellite Friday from Cape Canaveral.

ULA’s Delta IV Medium rocket will launch the 10th satellite in an Air Force communication constellation. WGS-10 will provide broadband communication for the U.S military and its allies.

The satellite was manufactured by Boeing. The first satellite in the constellation was launched more than 10 years ago.

The launch is scheduled for 6:56 p.m. and the window remains open for about two hours.Weather remains favorable.


