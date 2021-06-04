 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
UF hospitals in The Villages and Leesburg revert to paper records after cyberattack

UF Health has confirmed that a cyberattack was detected at its hospitals in Leesburg and The Villages on Monday night.

Patient care has continued uninterrupted using paper records despite this unspecified “cybersecurity event.”

UF Health Central Florida officials say they immediately suspended access to most system platforms, including email, and started using paper documentation at hospitals and clinics.

They do not believe patient records were compromised.

A spokesman says they’ve gone back to the days before digital records and are focused on “people taking care of people.”

The University of Florida itself and its other hospitals were not affected.

UF Health says the situation will take time to resolve. They are working methodically to “delicately and precisely understand what happened” and to resolve the issue.

Sumter County Commissioner Doug Gilpin says The Villages Hospital situation is especially serious because the county’s population is among the oldest in the country.

UF Health did not say whether this event is a ransomware attack like those that recently crippled a U.S. oil pipeline and a major meat processor.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

