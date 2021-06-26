 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


UF Health reports progress after cyberattack at Villages, Leesburg hospitals

by (WMFE)

UF Health announced Friday that it has restored the electronic medical records for its hospitals and clinics in The Villages and Leesburg following a cybersecurity event.

The hospital system still is not describing the nature of the cyberattack, which was detected on the night of May 31.

At that time, UF Health cut links to its other hospitals, shut down its network and started using paper records.

The hospitals report significant progress in the overall restoration.

Through the month, UF Health says they have continued to provide “high-quality treatment and compassionate care.”

Its investigation of the cyberattack is ongoing.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP