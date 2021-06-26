UF Health reports progress after cyberattack at Villages, Leesburg hospitals

UF Health announced Friday that it has restored the electronic medical records for its hospitals and clinics in The Villages and Leesburg following a cybersecurity event.

The hospital system still is not describing the nature of the cyberattack, which was detected on the night of May 31.

At that time, UF Health cut links to its other hospitals, shut down its network and started using paper records.

The hospitals report significant progress in the overall restoration.

Through the month, UF Health says they have continued to provide “high-quality treatment and compassionate care.”

Its investigation of the cyberattack is ongoing.