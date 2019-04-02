 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


UCF’s McKenzie Milton Still Hopes To Play Football Again

by Christian Simmons (WMFE)

McKenzie Milton. Photo: UCF

More than four months after suffering a devastating knee injury, UCF’s McKenzie Milton continues to rehab and work towards a comeback.

Milton’s career status has been unclear ever since he dislocated his knee in the Knights’ regular season finale back in November.

But after almost losing the leg to amputation and going through multiple surgeries, he has his sights set on eventually returning to the field.

Milton says the injury could have been a lot worse.

“You know, this injury’s been pretty much best case scenario with, you know, I only tore two out of the four ligaments that, usually when you dislocate your knee, you tear everything,” he said.

Milton has remained an active member of the team by serving as a mentor and coach to the four players competing to take his place this season

Being a QB, you only see from like this perspective,” he said. “Being a coach, you see everything. So it’s been cool, it’s been different and, you know, I feel like I can kind of coach up everybody on the field in a sense.”

Before suffering the injury, Milton was in the midst of a Heisman-caliber season, helping the Knights to a record 25-game win streak.

So far in his UCF career, Milton has thrown for 72 touchdowns against 22 interceptions, establishing himself as one of the greatest UCF players ever.


