 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


UCF Looks For Public Input On School’s Next President

by (WMFE)

The University of Central Florida’s Presidential Search Committee is holding an open forum Monday, December 9.  The search committee is asking students, staff, and alumni what qualifications and characteristics they want in UCF’s next president. 

The open forum starts at 1:30 p.m. in the Dr. Phillips Academic Commons Building. There’s also an online survey for those unable to attend in-person

Thad Seymour stepped in as UCF’s interim president, after the resignation of Dale Whittaker earlier this year. Whittaker left amid controversy over the misspending of millions of dollars on construction projects, like Trevor Colbourn Hall. 

UCF plans to hold additional forums in January. The school hopes to pick their next president by next spring or summer.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ... Read Full Bio »

TOP