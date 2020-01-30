 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


UCF Terminates IST Director And Two Faculty Members

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

This week the University of Central Florida announced it will terminate three faculty members at the Institute for Simulation and Training– including director Randall Shumaker. That’s after UCF said an investigation revealed they helped a student get a PhD in exchange for grant funding. 

The University has named Retired US Navy Captain Wes Naylor as interim director of the Institute while it searches for a permanent director. 

For more on what the scandal means for UCF we speak to Orlando Sentinel education reporter Annie Martin. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP