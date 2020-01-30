UCF Terminates IST Director And Two Faculty Members

This week the University of Central Florida announced it will terminate three faculty members at the Institute for Simulation and Training– including director Randall Shumaker. That’s after UCF said an investigation revealed they helped a student get a PhD in exchange for grant funding.

The University has named Retired US Navy Captain Wes Naylor as interim director of the Institute while it searches for a permanent director.

For more on what the scandal means for UCF we speak to Orlando Sentinel education reporter Annie Martin.