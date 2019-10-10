 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


UCF Restores Expands Virtual Reality Therapy Program to Serve Survivors of Mass Shootings, Sexual Assault

by (WMFE)

The Army has awarded a million dollar grant to a University of Central Florida clinic to expand a treatment program for post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: UCF Restores Twitter

The Army has awarded a million dollar grant to a University of Central Florida clinic to expand a treatment program for post-traumatic stress disorder. 

The expanded program will use virtual reality technology to help survivors of mass shootings and sexual assault overcome their traumas.

Through virtual reality participants relive their traumas and, with help from a therapist, learn how to cope with sights, sounds and smells that can trigger anxiety.  

The UCF Restores clinic already treats veterans who have experienced combat zone violence.  

Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy says the funding will allow the Restores clinic to treat survivors of sexual assault, who sometimes are veterans.

“These brave men and women put their lives on the line to keep us safe and they deserve the very best care that we can give them.”

The funding also will allow the clinic to treat survivors of mass shootings. 

UCF Restores Director Deb Biedel says providers are developing a nightclub scene for Pulse survivors and first-responders and a school scene for Parkland survivors. 

“We will be able to take any scenario that has affected veterans, active duty personnel, first responders and model a situation. So whether it’s a combat scene, an urban environment scene, a scene involving sexual assault we’ll now be able to do that quickly.” 

The exposure therapy is paired with daily group sessions over the course of three weeks.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur

