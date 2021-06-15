 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


UCF Receives Largest Gift in Its History, 40 Million Dollars, From Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott And Husband Dan Jewett

by (WMFE)


Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated 40 million dollars to the University of Central Florida. The gift is the largest in the school’s history. 

MacKenzie Scott and her husband Dan Jewett announced the unrestricted gift on Tuesday. 

UCF President Alexander Cartwright says the money will help support first-generation and minority students on campus.

“This investment along with a lot of other investments that have come over the years allow us to actually continue to provide the type of quality education and support mechanisms that will allow those students to be able to be successful, graduate on time, and then go out and have tremendous careers.”

Cartwright says this type of support makes the university a more welcoming place for all students.

“When we think about the needs of our low-income, Pell-eligible students, first-generation, minority students who come to this institution. What they’re looking for is having an opportunity to be part of an institution that is a special place to be as a student and that provides the support that is needed to allow them to be successful.”

In 2019, Scott pledged to give away most of her wealth starting with large gifts like this one. She’s already donated to some 286 organizations including UCF.

In a statement, she said she’s used, “a data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results.”  


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP