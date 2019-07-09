 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


UCF Receives $7.5 Million Grant From NASA

by Easton Underdahl (NPR)

Dan Britt is part of a team that will study some of the oldest asteroids in the solar system. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

UCF’s Center for Lunar and Asteroid Surface Science recently received a $7.5 million grant from NASA.

The lab makes synthetic soil mimicking the conditions on Mars, the moon and asteroids.

The Center’s director Dr.Daniel Britt says the work produced by UCF’s program reduces the risk and cost of space exploration.

The grant will support the students who are conducting the research and allow for more to join the program.

“We have about 15 graduate students. This will directly support another six or seven.”

The university’s Exolith Lab develops synthetic Mars, asteroid, and moon soil that closely imitates the samples obtained from space.

It is used by over 280 scientists worldwide. It’s used to ensure that soil doesn’t jam up engines and can handle a heavy rocket’s exhaust.


