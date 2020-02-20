 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
UCF Professor Reinstated After Ph.D. Fraud Allegations

by Rachel Smith (WMFE)

University of Central Florida's main campus. Photo: UCF

The University of Central Florida has reversed its decision to terminate a professor in its Institute for Simulation and Training who was accused of trading a degree for grant funding.

Daniel Barber will be reinstated Feb. 24. Barber was one of three faculty members who left the university over the allegations but is the only one being reinstated.

UCF determined there was not enough evidence directly linking Barber to any mistreatment of students, “quid pro quo” or plagiarism. He will return to the institute with restrictions that include a requirement that he retake a conflicts of interest course. 

Associate Professor Lauren Reinerman-Jones was fired, although she denies the allegations. Former institute Director Randall Shumaker opted to retire instead. 

 


