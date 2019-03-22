UCF Men’s And Women’s Basketball Teams Set To Play In NCAA Tournament

UCF Athletics will see two of its longest tournament droughts end today.

For the first time since 1996, UCF is sending both its men’s and women’s basketball teams to the NCAA Tournament in the same season.

The UCF men’s basketball team will make its first March Madness appearance since 2005, while the women’s team has qualified for the first time since 2011.

Both teams are in the midst of their most successful season in years. The men’s team has won 23 games and recorded back-to-back ranked wins for the first time ever.

The women’s team recorded its third straight 20-win season and made it to the American Conference Championship game.

The women’s team, which made it as a No. 12 seed, will take on No. 5 Arizona State in Coral Gables at 7 p.m.

Two and a half hours later, the No. 9-ranked men’s team will face No. 8 VCU in Columbia, South Carolina.

Both teams will look to keep their seasons going with a huge win.