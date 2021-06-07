 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


UCF Honors the 49 Lives Lost at the Pulse Shooting With a Blood Drive On Campus

by (WMFE)

Photo: John Benitez


UCF faculty, staff and the general Orlando community can honor the lives of the 49 lost at the Pulse shooting by donating blood on campus this week. 

The We All Have One Pulse blood drive will take place on Wednesday, June 9 outside of the Student Union on the University of Central Florida’s main campus. 

People can donate blood that day from 9 am until 6 pm in the Big Red Bus. Donations will help maintain a steady supply of blood for cancer and trauma patients. 

The drive hosted by the university’s police department and OneBlood is part of a weeklong remembrance of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse nightclub. 

A vigil for the victims, survivors and their families will be held at the Student Union on Thursday and UCF’s Millican Hall and the Dr. Phillips Academic Commons will be lit up in the colors of the Pride flag this weekend.

Saturday marks five years since a gunman shot and killed 49 people, and injured some 58 others, at the former Pulse nightclub in south downtown Orlando.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

