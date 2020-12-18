UCF Grad Walk Allows Students to Walk Across the Stage, Get Their Diplomas In-Person With Health Protocols In Place

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



UCF graduates are walking across the stage to get their diplomas today at a new, socially distanced event called Grad Walk held in the Student Union.

Augmented reality filters? 🤯 You heard that right 😏 From virtual commencement ceremonies, to custom social media frames and more, here’s everything you need to celebrate this semester’s graduating Knights ⚡🎓https://t.co/vlxyxjD9it — UCF 😷 (@UCF) December 18, 2020

Graduates can wear their caps and gowns, and bring up to four family members or friends. The event is being held in conjunction with a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Communications graduate Emily Kemp says she’s walking with her sister today.

“Oh my gosh. At first it wasn’t a big deal, but then my mom never got to graduate and it was very important to her so this was something I really fought for to do.”

Associate Director of Events and Engagement Crystal Saul says a number of health protocols have been put in place to protect students and their guests.

“Sanitizing the ballroom every last ten minutes on the hour. We literally took a measuring tape to make sure that our pods were at least ten feet apart. We are following campus policy with the mask requirements. We have hand sanitizer stations everywhere.”

In total, UCF will offer 13 Grad Walks. More than 2,500 graduates have participated so far.

