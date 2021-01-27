 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


UCF Coach Josh Heupel Takes Tennessee Job, Knights Begin Search For Top Athletic Positions

by (WMFE)

Josh Heupel introduced as UCF football's head coach in 2018 by Danny White. Both left the university for positions at the University of Tennessee. Photo: UCF / Alex Menendez

UCF football coach Josh Heupel is leaving the Knights and joining Tennessee as the Volunteers’ new head coach.

The move follows the departure of UCF’s Athletic Director Danny White last week, who also moved to the University of Tennessee as its athletic director.

Heupel coached UCF for three seasons, with a record of 28 and 8. He joined the organization after Scott Frost left UCF and took the head coaching position in Nebraska. As a term of his contract, Heupel will owe a $3.5 million buyout.

UCF’s President Alexander Cartwright said the university launched a search for a new athletic director whose first job will be to hire a head coach to replace Heupel.

“With our two vacancies, we have an opportunity to define the future of UCF Athletics,” said Cartwright “When we had a similar opportunity five years ago, UCF made many hires that quickly elevated the national profile of our athletics programs. I look forward to working with all of our coaches, student-athletes, athletics staff and fans to continue building on our momentum.”

UCF named Scott Carr as interim athletic director and defensive coordinator Randy Shannon as interim head coach.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.

