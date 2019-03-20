 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


UCF Board Of Trustees To Discuss Search For New President, Settlement With Whittaker

by (WMFE)

Courtesy: UCF

The University of Central Florida board of trustees are considering whether to ask interim president Thad Seymour Jr. to stay on until a permanent replacement is named.

The board meets Thursday to discuss the search for a new president. Committee meetings begin at 9am and the full board of trustees meets at 1 pm.

Dale Whittaker resigned last month as state lawmakers investigated the university misspending $38 million on the construction of Trevor Colbourn Hall.

Board of trustees chair Robert Garvey said Seymour was hired short term, but he’s provided the stability and leadership the university needs as it searches for a new president.

Naming Seymour long term interim president would raise his salary from $300,000 to $506,000.

The board will also discuss a proposed settlement of $600,000 for Whittaker. Garvey said the board wanted to avoid litigation, and Whittaker had accepted the settlement. 

“If Whittaker sued UCF, we could be engaged in a legal battle with our former president for a year or more, paying lawyers to fight over this matter, while disrupting our effort to advance the university with new leadership.”

The board will also decide whether to revoke $330,000 in performance pay for former UCF president John Hitt.


Matthew Peddie

