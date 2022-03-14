 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Listen in: UCF associate athletic director for football remembers fallen journalist Brent Renaud

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Brent and Craig Renaud. Photo: pulitzercenter.org


American journalist Brent Renaud was killed during a Russian attack in Ukraine over the weekend. Renaud was the first foreign journalist to die during this invasion. 

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur spoke with UCF Associate Athletic Director for Football SJ Tuohy about his time working with Renaud on a documentary about the Knights football team. 

Interview highlights

On how he met Brent

“Sure, I met Brent through a TV series, ‘Our Time’ that ESPN+ was shooting here at UCF. And he was kind of our guy from from day one. He was here the whole season with us.”

On what he remembers about Brent

“He was persistent. He was he worked really hard. And you never really knew he was kind of in the in the shadows, I know that was his job as a docuseries guy, but he was very patient.”

On his favorite story about Brent

“And the week he left we were sitting in coach’s office and he turns, and says ‘Hey, when’s our guy’s coming back?’ And I said coach they’re done, the show’s over. And he said, ‘No, we got one more bowl game left.’ And I said I know, but that was the regular season, that was the show, these guys are out of here. And he was truthfully sad.”


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

