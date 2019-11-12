 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Announces $20 Million Dollar Infrastructure Grant to Orange County

by (WMFE)
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao was in town to announce BUILD grant recipients. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Some $62 million dollars is on the way for better transportation infrastructure in Florida.  

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Governor Ron DeSantis were in Orlando today to announce Orange County is getting a third of the money. 

The $20 million dollar grant will go toward more bike paths, pedestrian walkways and autonomous vehicle lanes in Lake Nona.

Chao says the money will also fund a public transportation hub at Lake Nona Town Center and a footbridge over Lake Nona Boulevard.

“Now among other key benefits, this innovative project will reduce congestion, improve air quality, and increase road safety.”

She says two other Florida cities-Jacksonville and Miami-also got grants for similar projects. 

Governor Ron DeSantis says this federal investment will actually save local taxpayers money.

“When you have a lack of mobility, when you have congestion plaguing metropolitan areas. That costs money because it costs productivity, it costs time, it costs effort.”

The funding comes as Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings pushes to add a penny sales tax for transportation to the 2020 ballot.

If you’d like to listen to the story, please click on the clip above.


