U.K. coronavirus variant found on Central Florida campus

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A student at the University of Central Florida has been diagnosed with a variant of the coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom and thought to be more easily transmissible.

It’s time to double-down and Armor Up 😷⚔️ The UK COVID-19 variant has a strong foothold in Florida. This week, we learned that this strain is on our campus, with a report of one student case. UCF has enacted our standard contact tracing and isolation processes. — UCF 😷 (@UCF) February 12, 2021

UCF officials said Thursday that the unidentified student tested positive this week.

The Orlando-based university is one of the nation’s largest with more than 66,000 students. University officials said the student was isolated and contact tracing measures were taken.

The Florida Department of Health announced the state’s first case of the U.K. variant at the end of last year.

The state now leads the nation in cases of the variant.