U.K. coronavirus variant found on Central Florida campus

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: CDC @cdc

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A student at the University of Central Florida has been diagnosed with a variant of the coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom and thought to be more easily transmissible.

UCF officials said Thursday that the unidentified student tested positive this week.

The Orlando-based university is one of the nation’s largest with more than 66,000 students. University officials said the student was isolated and contact tracing measures were taken.

The Florida Department of Health announced the state’s first case of the U.K. variant at the end of last year.

The state now leads the nation in cases of the variant.


