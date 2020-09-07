Two New Tropical Depressions Form

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Two new tropical depressions have formed in the central and eastern Atlantic Ocean, both of which are expected to become tropical storms later today or tonight.

However, Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says neither are a threat to the United States at this time.