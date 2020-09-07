 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Two New Tropical Depressions Form

by Jeff Huffman (WUFT)

Photo: Hurricane Center

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Two new tropical depressions have formed in the central and eastern Atlantic Ocean, both of which are expected to become tropical storms later today or tonight.

However, Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says neither are a threat to the United States at this time.

“Tropical Depression Seventeen is in the central Atlantic, and it will only slowly move west-northwest in the next five days over the open waters of the Atlantic. Tropical Depression Eighteen is farther east, and likely to become a hurricane after it passes near the Cabo Verde Islands, but also expected to remain far from any land areas of North America.”

Closer to home, Jeff says a large tropical wave is likely to increase rain chances across our area by midweek, but that development of this system into a depression or storm is not expected.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP