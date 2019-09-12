 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Two New Coasters Coming to Central Florida Theme Parks

by Jason Delgado (WMFE)

Illustration of SeaWorld's Ice Breaker roller coaster. Photo courtesy of SeaWorld.

Good news for thrill-seekers: SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa have announced plans for two new roller coasters coming next year. 

Park officials said Sea World’s Ice Breaker will be the park’s first ‘launch coaster’ and will debut in Spring 2020. The ride will feature four launches including a reverse drop from 93 feet in the air. 

Busch Gardens also unveiled plans for Iron Gwazi: a wooden roller coaster which park officials say will be the tallest, fastest, and steepest hybrid-roller coaster in North America.

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens said pass members will be among the first to experience the attractions. 


