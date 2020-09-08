 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Two New Appointments At St. Johns Water District Governing Board

by (WMFE)

The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday two new appointments to the St. Johns River Water Management District governing board. 

Sen. Rob Bradley of Orange Park has served in the Legislature since 2012. Janet Price is senior manager of environmental affairs at Rayonier Inc., a global land resources company.

The governor also announced two governing board appointments at the Northwest Florida Water Management District and another at the Suwannee River Water Management District.

Soon after taking office in 2019 DeSantis called for resignations from the entire South Florida Water Management District governing board, in response to toxic algae that had gripped the state the year before. 

Since then the governor has left vacant multiple seats on the governing boards of Florida’s four other water management districts, responsible for managing the state’s fragile water resources. 

The St. Johns River Water Management District governing board had been operating without a quorum for months. The nine-member board had been down to three members. 

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate. 


