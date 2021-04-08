 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Two Central Florida School Districts Will Return To Pre-Pandemic Learning Options

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

As parents figure out the best and safest way for their kids to get an education during the pandemic, two Central Florida school districts are dropping the hybrid learning option.

Lake and Osceola will only offer two options for students this upcoming August: either traditional face-to-face learning or virtual school. They will no longer offer the hybrid option of virtual learning in conjunction with their school.

The hybrid learning option was adopted in 2020 as officials looked for a way to safely continue the school year. 

Osceola Virtual School is accepting applications through June 16 and Lake County is asking parents to fill out a survey on their plans for next school year by April 14. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ... Read Full Bio »

TOP