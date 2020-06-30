Twenty Seven TSA Officers at MCO Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Agency Mandates Additional PPE

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



TSA officers will be required to wear additional PPE at security checkpoints at the Orlando International Airport starting Wednesday.

TSA officers are already required to wear face masks, but starting tomorrow they’ll be required to wear goggles or a face shield as well.

In a message sent to staff, the airport’s Deputy Federal Security Director Greg Hawko said the new rule only applies to officers who work in direct contact with the traveling public.

Hawko said those roles include officers conducting pat downs and bag searches and Explosive Detection Canine Handler teams during operations.

He said once the agency receives an additional shipment of face shields, all officers will be required to wear the plastic shields over their face coverings.

Twenty seven officers at the airport have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

The airport has installed Plexiglas barriers at security checkpoints and is deep cleaning as part of increased safety measures.