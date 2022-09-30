 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


At least twenty one Floridians are dead after Hurricane Ian

by (WMFE)

Homes that sustained wind damage caused by Hurricane Ian are seen in this aerial view, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)


The storm tore through the state after making landfall in South Florida as a Cat 4 hurricane.

Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie says so far 21 people have possibly died as a result of Hurricane Ian.

Guthrie says one of those fatalities is in Central Florida.

“We have one confirmed fatality in Polk County. We have 12 unconfirmed fatalities in Charlotte County. We have eight unconfirmed fatalities in Collier County. And we are still processing through the situation with the hasty search that I mentioned before in Lee County.” 

Holly Nugyn walks out of her flooded neighborhood after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Guthrie says the Lee County situation is an especially tragic one and one that will probably be repeated throughout the state.

“The water was up over the rooftop but we had a Coast Guard Rescue swimmer swim down into it, but he could identify that there appeared to be human remains.”

Guthrie says his team will be able to go in after the water recedes, to confirm what exactly happened and how many people were impacted. 

He warned people to avoid driving in flooded areas or clearing trees where downed power lines might be present. He says accidental drowning, electrocution and carbon monoxide poisoning are common after hurricanes.


Danielle Prieur

