 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


TV Guy Hal Signs Off

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Hal Boedeker. Photo: Matthew Peddie

For the first time in decades, Hal Boedeker doesn’t have to spend his evenings watching TV. The Orlando Sentinel’s long time TV and media critic said goodbye to the newspaper at the end of last month. 

90.7’s Matthew Peddie spoke to Hal about his life as the TV Guy and what’s next. 

“I got my degree at the University of Missouri Columbia, in 1978. So I’ve been in the business, you know, 42 years,” says Boedeker.

“I was remembering though that before that, like, right out of high school, I helped in the process of setting type and delivering newspapers. I worked for a little paper near my hometown, and people affectionately called it the daily disappointment.”

When he worked at that paper, says Boedeker, it was printed six days a week. Now it’s three days a week: “sort of the sign of what’s happening in the newspaper industry.”

Boedeker originally trained to be a copy editor. He says the way the newspaper business has gone, there’s no room for copy editors any more. But should there be?

“Oh, my God, yes. Oh, yes. Yes, please. I mean, I would say “forgive us our typos,” because I mean, we we need copy editors.”

His career took him from South Carolina back to Missouri, and then to the Miami Herald before coming to the Orlando Sentinel.

“I always thought I wanted to be a movie critic,” says Boedeker.

“And the thing was that television is so superior to the movies, and there’s just so much more of it. And it it really does set the agenda, I think, in a way that the movies don’t.”

Boedeker says the job turned into much more than reviewing TV shows.

“You stay in a community and you meet people and the local stories become more important,” he says.

“Some of the most important stories I covered were feature stories, people like, you know, [former WESH anchor] Wendy Chioji. Her life story was really very moving to me. She was such an inspiring figure. And [former Mix 105.1 radio host] Scott Mackenzie, man, what a wonderful human being. And so, you’re telling people out there, these people are in our midst, they make our community better. It’s really thrilling.”


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP