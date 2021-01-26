 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Tuskegee Airman and Winter Park Native Richard Hall Jr. Has Died

by (WMFE)

Photo: Jon Sailer

Tuskegee Airman, Chief Master Sgt. Richard Hall Jr. has died at 97. 

The Winter Park native’s statue, which was vandalized in 2019, stands outside the Hannibal Square Heritage Center. 

Hall served the United States Air Force for 31 years, first as a member of the Tuskegee Airmen-the first African American pilots in the Air Force-during WWII.

He later served as a Master Chief Sergeant during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. 

President George W. Bush awarded Hall the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007 for his role in desegregating the armed forces and his bravery in battle. 

His memorabilia is housed in the Winter Park Public Library.


