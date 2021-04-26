Turnout low as Johnson & Johnson vaccine returns in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Turnout was so low following an 11-day pause of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine at a Central Florida FEMA-run site that about 90% of the daily supply went unused.

Health officials say they administered 268 doses of the 3,000 available doses at a vaccine site in Orlando.

A similar story played out at a Miami-Dade vaccine site where 127 Johnson & Johnson doses were administered as of Sunday afternoon.

Late Friday, the FDA and CDC lifted the pause, which began after 15 women, out of nearly 8 million who received the vaccine, developed blood clots.