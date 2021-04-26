 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Turnout low as Johnson & Johnson vaccine returns in Florida

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Belinda Fewings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Turnout was so low following an 11-day pause of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine at a Central Florida FEMA-run site that about 90% of the daily supply went unused.

Health officials say they administered 268 doses of the 3,000 available doses at a vaccine site in Orlando.

A similar story played out at a Miami-Dade vaccine site where 127 Johnson & Johnson doses were administered as of Sunday afternoon.

Late Friday, the FDA and CDC lifted the pause, which began after 15 women, out of nearly 8 million who received the vaccine, developed blood clots.


