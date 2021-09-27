 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Starting Tuesday, Eligible Orange County Residents Can Get Pfizer Booster Shots at Camping World Stadium Vaccination Site

The Pfizer booster shots should be taken at least six months after the second and last dose.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the Pfizer booster shot will be available starting Tuesday at the Camping World Stadium vaccination site.

Residents can also continue to get the first or second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at the county-run vaccination site. All vaccines are available for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The site is staffed seven days a week, between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm. 

The FDA approved the Pfizer booster shot last week for people over 65, at high risk of severe COVID-19 or who reside in communal living. 

Seventy three percent of Orange County residents who are eligible have gotten at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate has fallen to 9.3 percent.

Learn more about the booster shot here.


