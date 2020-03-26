 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


TSA Workers’ Hours at Orlando International Airport Will be Reduced Starting Sunday

by (WMFE)
Photo: Eva Darron @evadarron

TSA workers at Orlando International Airport will start working a reduced schedule this Sunday in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Five screeners at the airport have tested positive for the virus in the past month.

Full-time TSA officers will get one paid day off each week while part-time workers will clock in two fewer hours but get paid for the full shift. 

In an email to officers, Assistant Federal Security Director-Screening Greg Hawko said the changes were made to reduce exposure.

Hawko says the schedule is temporary and will be re-evaluated based on changing passenger volumes, and that workers should remain on call during their time off.

The changes will not affect employees who are already on fourteen day paid leave because of an underlying health condition that puts them at a higher risk of infection.

Orlando International Airport has the second highest number of screeners who have tested positive for coronavirus after John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather's stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She's been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things

