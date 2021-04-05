 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
TSA Administrator Pekoske Encourages All TSA Officers at Orlando International Airport To Get Vaccinated, As Eligibility Expands In Florida

The TSA is encouraging workers at Orlando International Airport to get their shots as vaccines open up to all Floridians 16 and up starting today.

TSA officers at MCO received an email from Director David Pekoske this weekend encouraging all officers to get vaccinated when they become eligible. 

Starting today, all TSA officers at the airport can get a vaccine at federal, state and county sites in Central Florida.

Pekoske says essential TSA workers should continue to update their vaccine status on the Department of Homeland Security database called ServiceNow.

And he says any worker who has scheduled a vaccine through the Orlando VA should cancel their appointment if they can’t attend as the demand for shots is high. 

He says TSA agents who have gotten vaccinated should continue to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands and telework when possible. 

Three more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in TSA officers at the airport today. Nearly 210 have gotten sick since the start of the pandemic. 


