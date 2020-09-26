Trump’s coronavirus remarks weigh on minds of senior voters
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s remarks at a campaign event in Ohio this week reverberated all the way to a sparkling waterfront in Florida, where senior citizens parsed his assessment of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump said that COVID-19 was seriously affecting “virtually nobody” under the age of 18 and sought to frame the pandemic as largely impacting older Americans as he argued for school districts to resume in-person learning.
Florida, where 34 percent of the population is over the age of 55, is a potential swing state for Trump’s re-election campaign.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden has made some inroads among older voters there, according to recent polls, but the coronavirus could affect the race in profound ways.
