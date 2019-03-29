 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Trump Tours Lake Okeechobee As Top State Leaders Call For More Everglades Funding

by (WMFE)

The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and St. Lucie Canal. Photo by Amy Green

President Donald Trump visited Lake Okeechobee Friday.

That’s as Florida’s top Republican leaders say the president is not spending enough on Everglades restoration.

Trump toured the state’s largest lake by air and then met with state and local leaders at the dike, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

The trip was supposed to highlight the federal government’s partnership with the state on Everglades restoration, but the president also took the opportunity to mention border security.

Pointing to the earthen walls of the dike, he said, “I’m looking at all of the walls and saying don’t forget our southern border.”

Trump’s budget request includes $63 million for Everglades restoration. DeSantis, Rubio, Scott and others are calling for $200 million.

Lake Okeechobee feeds into the Everglades, supporting the drinking water of more than a third of Floridians.

 


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP