Trump Tours Lake Okeechobee As Top State Leaders Call For More Everglades Funding

President Donald Trump visited Lake Okeechobee Friday.

That’s as Florida’s top Republican leaders say the president is not spending enough on Everglades restoration.

Trump toured the state’s largest lake by air and then met with state and local leaders at the dike, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

The trip was supposed to highlight the federal government’s partnership with the state on Everglades restoration, but the president also took the opportunity to mention border security.

Pointing to the earthen walls of the dike, he said, “I’m looking at all of the walls and saying don’t forget our southern border.”

Trump’s budget request includes $63 million for Everglades restoration. DeSantis, Rubio, Scott and others are calling for $200 million.

Lake Okeechobee feeds into the Everglades, supporting the drinking water of more than a third of Floridians.