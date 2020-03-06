Trump Signs Coronavirus Funding Bill, Cancels Trip to CDC
President Trump on Friday signed into law an $8 billion emergency funding package for the coronavirus response.
Vice President Pence had said on Thursday evening that Trump would sign the bill while visiting the Atlanta headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.
But the White House suddenly canceled the planned visit, saying on Friday that Trump “does not want to interfere” with the CDC’s work.
Trump instead signed the bill before he left for his trip, where he will survey tornado damage in Tennessee and attend political events in Palm Beach, Fla.
This story will be updated.
