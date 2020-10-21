 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Trump plans rally in The Villages on Friday

A campaign rally with Vice President Mike Pence in The Villages on Oct. 9 was marked by little social distancing and spotty mask wearing. Photo: Joe Byrnes

President Donald Trump plans to hold a campaign rally in The Villages on Friday afternoon.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at The Villages Polo Club. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Trump held a rally in nearby Ocala last Friday. About a week earlier, Vice President Mike Pence spoke in The Villages.

If this event is similar, it will fly in face of coronavirus safety precautions.

Sumter County, where most of the retirement community sits, may be America’s oldest county. More than half its residents are over 65. 

For months, state and local officials have stressed the importance of social distancing, using face coverings and avoiding large crowds, especially for that vulnerable age group. 

And so far the community of about 130,000 has avoided the high positivity rates seen in other parts of Florida.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

