Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
The move on Saturday caps a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation.
He also hopes it will boost his reelection effort as he looks to fend off Democrat Joe Biden.
Republican senators are lining up for a swift confirmation of Barrett before the Nov. 3 election, as they aim to lock in conservative gains in the federal judiciary before a potential transition of power.
Trump hailed Barrett as “a woman of remarkable intellect and character,” saying he had studied her record closely before making the pick.
