Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

by The Associated Press (AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The move on Saturday caps a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation.

He also hopes it will boost his reelection effort as he looks to fend off Democrat Joe Biden.

Republican senators are lining up for a swift confirmation of Barrett before the Nov. 3 election, as they aim to lock in conservative gains in the federal judiciary before a potential transition of power.

Trump hailed Barrett as “a woman of remarkable intellect and character,” saying he had studied her record closely before making the pick.


