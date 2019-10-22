 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Trump OKs Disaster Declaration for Florida in Wake of Dorian

by The Associated Press (NPR)
High surf pounds the Jacksonville Beach Pier during Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Florida in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

A White House statement says the declaration means that federal funding is now available to eligible state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofits.

The statement says funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repairs or replacements of facilities damaged by the storm between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9.

Eligible counties include Brevard, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Nassau, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and St. Lucie.

It says similar funding also is available statewide for hazard mitigation measures.


