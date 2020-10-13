 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Trump intensifies focus on Harris in final weeks of campaign

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Markus Winkler

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are increasingly raising baseless questions about rival Joe Biden’s health and alleging that his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will really be in charge if Democrats win the White House.

During the past week, Trump has said Harris will assume the presidency within three months of a Biden inauguration.

He’s also called her a monster, an example of coded language based in sexism and racism aimed squarely at Trump’s base.

Harris allies say she and Biden should focus on their policies, while outside allies push back on such attacks.


