Trump In The Villages – President To Sign Executive Order On Medicare

President Donald Trump will be in The Villages Thursday for an official White House event.

The president is scheduled to speak at the invitation-only event at 1:30 p.m. at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Gov. Ron DeSantis will also be at the event.

The president is expected to sign an executive order, titled Protecting and Improving Medicare For Our Nation’s Seniors. It’s expected to mostly bolster what’s already being done, and is seen as a reaction to Democratic presidential candidates calling for Medicare for All.

Trump is expected to talk about the average Medicare Advantage plan premium continuing to drop to $23 a month. These are supplemental insurance plans to help pay for things like vision and dental insurance.

The administration gave those companies more leeway last year in what they can spend money on, so there are more plans this year offering things like telehealth.

Democratic groups plan to use the day to call on voters, and say Trump hasn’t fulfilled campaign promises to seniors to negotiate drug prices.

The event is invitation-only, but it will be broadcast on TV screens at the nearby Spanish Springs Town Square. Follow @AbeAboraya and @BlakeTalia on Twitter for more updates during the day.


