 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: History in HD

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump went off script during a closed-door speech to Republican donors, with former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell among his targets.

Trump took them on during an address Saturday night at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

His speech came as Republican officials are trying to play down an internal feud over his role in the party, his commitment to GOP fundraising and his plans for 2024.

While Trump’s advisers initially said he planned to emphasize party unity, he rarely sticks to script.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP