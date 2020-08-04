Trump encourages mail voting in key battleground Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is encouraging voters in the critical swing state of Florida to vote by mail following months of criticizing the practice.

His comments follow large Democratic gains in the state when it comes to signing up to vote by mail.

Democrats currently have about 1.9 million Floridians signed up to vote by mail this November, almost 600,000 more than the Republicans’ 1.3 million.

In 2016, both sides had about 1.3 million signed up before the general election. Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida primary earlier this year.