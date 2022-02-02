 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Trump, DeSantis to speak at conservative political conference in Orlando this month

by (WMFE)

Photo: CPAC


Former President Donald Trump will return to Orlando this February to make a stop at the Conservative Political Action Conference or CPAC. 

Trump announced his appearance on a video posted to the CPAC website Wednesday morning. He’ll be joined by Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. 

In a statement, the conservative conference, says, “In order to receive an invitation, a lawmaker must earn a score of 80% or higher by the American Conservative Union Foundation’s Center for Legislative Accountability, the only organization to annually produce scorecards covering all 8,000 state and federal lawmakers.” 

CPAC is one of the largest gatherings of conservatives in the US since 1974. 

It will be held at Rosen Shingle Creek hotel with all in-person events that include activism training, breakout sessions and a Ronald Reagan Dinner.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

