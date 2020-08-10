Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg

Photo: Nehemias Mazariegos
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.
In a Monday tweet, Trump says a decision on the location of the Aug. 27 speech will be made soon. Both sites are federal property raising legal and ethical issues for their use in a political event.
The Civil War battlefield in Pennsylvania could also resurface the president’s defense of monuments to heroes of Confederacy.
Trump’s original plans to address the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, were upended by the coronavirus. Now most of the convention will be conducted virtually.
