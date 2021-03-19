 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Trump Casino Miami? Florida gambling bill raises possibility

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Aidan Howe

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump’s struggling Doral golf club near Miami could be thrown a lifeline if a Florida bill being hammered out behind closed doors allows more gambling in the state and the property is allowed to operate a casino.

The bill is pushed by the owner of a landmark Miami Beach hotel.

It faces strong opposition and it’s not clear the ex-president has done anything to lobby for it.

Still, he has long wanted to put a casino at Doral and a green light couldn’t come fast enough as his company reels from pandemic shutdowns and a backlash over the U.S. Capitol riot.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP