Central Florida News


Trump, Biden trips illustrate Electoral College calculations

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Jon Sailer

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Election Day just three weeks away, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are concentrating on battleground states both see as critical to clinching an Electoral College victory.

Biden is spending Tuesday in Florida courting seniors.

He’s betting that a voting bloc that buoyed Trump four years ago has become disenchanted with the White House’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was Biden’s third visit to the state in a month.

Trump is in Pennsylvania, where he wants to hammer home the risk that a Democratic administration could limit hydraulic fracking in areas where the economy is heavily dependent on energy.


