Trump, Biden to appeal to last-minute voters in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are set to chase votes in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican’s pathway to another term.
Trump and Biden will appear in Tampa hours apart on Thursday, visiting the western end of the state’s I-4 corridor.
The area is known for its rapid residential growth, sprawling suburbs and status as an ever-changing, hard-fought battleground during presidential elections.
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday. More than 73 million Americans have already voted, either by absentee or by mail.
