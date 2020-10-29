 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Trump, Biden to appeal to last-minute voters in Florida

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Paul Weaver

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are set to chase votes in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican’s pathway to another term.

Trump and Biden will appear in Tampa hours apart on Thursday, visiting the western end of the state’s I-4 corridor.

The area is known for its rapid residential growth, sprawling suburbs and status as an ever-changing, hard-fought battleground during presidential elections.

Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday. More than 73 million Americans have already voted, either by absentee or by mail.


