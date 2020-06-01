 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Truck drives through peaceful Florida protesters; no serious injuries

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

Photo: AJ Colores

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a pickup truck drove through a crowd of protesters in Florida’s capital, causing people to run screaming as protests across the state erupted in violence, especially in Miami where police cruisers were burned and authorities threw tear gas.

At one point there was a person on its hood.

Tallahassee police said Saturday that the driver was in custody and that no one was seriously injured.

Video shows the truck stopped at a traffic light, and protesters walked near it while appearing to speak to the driver.

The truck then suddenly accelerated.

Lucas von Hollen says some people moved to the side, but others didn’t and were knocked to the ground.


