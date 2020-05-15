 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Tropical System Offshore of Atlantic Coast This Weekend

by Jeff Huffman (Florida Storms)

Photo: June Admiraal

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Some much-needed rain has been falling today in South Florida, thanks to a disturbance that is likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm this weekend near the Bahamas.

While rain is not in our forecast this weekend, Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says there is an additional safety concern at the beach.

“In addition to the social distancing that’s being encouraged, I think it would be a good idea to stay safely away from the water too, especially if you’re not an experienced swimmer. There will be a high risk of rip currents all weekend, thanks to rough surf and gusty winds from the offshore storm,” Huffman said.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Arthur, making this the sixth year in a row a tropical cyclone formed before the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially begins June 1.

For more information or to track the storm, download the Florida Storms app or bookmark this page. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP